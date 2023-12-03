The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-3) face the Samford Bulldogs (4-0) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET.

Samford vs. Jacksonville State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 3

Sunday, December 3 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

Carly Heidger: 11.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Lexie Pritchard: 11.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Emily Bowman: 8.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

8.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK Masyn Marchbanks: 12.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Sadie Stetson: 5.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

