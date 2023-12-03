Will Spencer Stastney Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 3?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Spencer Stastney a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Spencer Stastney score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Stastney stats and insights
- Stastney has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
- Stastney has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 83 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
