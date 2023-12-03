Sunday's contest at Bartow Arena has the Auburn Tigers (5-2) taking on the UAB Blazers (6-1) at 3:30 PM ET (on December 3). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-60 win, heavily favoring Auburn.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Blazers secured an 88-56 win over Mississippi Valley State.

UAB vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

UAB vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 72, UAB 60

Other AAC Predictions

UAB Schedule Analysis

Against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on November 27, the Blazers registered their best win of the season, an 85-78 home victory.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, UAB is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

UAB 2023-24 Best Wins

85-78 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 256) on November 27

70-63 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 257) on November 6

88-56 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 305) on November 29

78-68 at home over Valparaiso (No. 321) on November 25

81-56 at home over Western Carolina (No. 359) on November 13

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 19.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 55.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

19.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 55.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Denim DeShields: 10 PTS, 6.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

10 PTS, 6.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Tracey Bershers: 10.8 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

10.8 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Jade Weathersby: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.3 FG%

9.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.3 FG% Maddie Walsh: 6.1 PTS, 36 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers' +88 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.6 points per game (70th in college basketball) while giving up 63 per outing (159th in college basketball).

