How to Watch the UAB vs. Auburn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The UAB Blazers (6-1) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Auburn Tigers (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It airs at 3:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
UAB vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 67.3 points per game are just 4.3 more points than the 63.0 the Blazers allow to opponents.
- Auburn has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 63.0 points.
- UAB has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.3 points.
- The Blazers record 75.6 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 54.9 the Tigers allow.
- When UAB scores more than 54.9 points, it is 6-1.
- Auburn has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 75.6 points.
- This season the Blazers are shooting 43.8% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers make 41.2% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Blazers' defensive field-goal percentage.
UAB Leaders
- Mia Moore: 19.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 55.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
- Denim DeShields: 10.0 PTS, 6.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
- Tracey Bershers: 10.8 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)
- Jade Weathersby: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.3 FG%
- Maddie Walsh: 6.1 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
UAB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 78-68
|Bartow Arena
|11/27/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 85-78
|Bartow Arena
|11/29/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 88-56
|Bartow Arena
|12/3/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Bartow Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Nicholls
|-
|Stopher Gym
|12/12/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Bartow Arena
