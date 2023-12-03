The UAB Blazers (6-1) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Auburn Tigers (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It airs at 3:30 PM ET.

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 67.3 points per game are just 4.3 more points than the 63.0 the Blazers allow to opponents.

Auburn has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 63.0 points.

UAB has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.3 points.

The Blazers record 75.6 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 54.9 the Tigers allow.

When UAB scores more than 54.9 points, it is 6-1.

Auburn has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 75.6 points.

This season the Blazers are shooting 43.8% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Tigers give up.

The Tigers make 41.2% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Blazers' defensive field-goal percentage.

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 19.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 55.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

19.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 55.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Denim DeShields: 10.0 PTS, 6.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

10.0 PTS, 6.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Tracey Bershers: 10.8 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

10.8 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Jade Weathersby: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.3 FG%

9.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.3 FG% Maddie Walsh: 6.1 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

UAB Schedule