The UAB Blazers (6-1) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Auburn Tigers (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It airs at 3:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UAB vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 67.3 points per game are just 4.3 more points than the 63.0 the Blazers allow to opponents.
  • Auburn has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 63.0 points.
  • UAB has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.3 points.
  • The Blazers record 75.6 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 54.9 the Tigers allow.
  • When UAB scores more than 54.9 points, it is 6-1.
  • Auburn has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 75.6 points.
  • This season the Blazers are shooting 43.8% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Tigers give up.
  • The Tigers make 41.2% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Blazers' defensive field-goal percentage.

UAB Leaders

  • Mia Moore: 19.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 55.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
  • Denim DeShields: 10.0 PTS, 6.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
  • Tracey Bershers: 10.8 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)
  • Jade Weathersby: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.3 FG%
  • Maddie Walsh: 6.1 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

UAB Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Valparaiso W 78-68 Bartow Arena
11/27/2023 Jacksonville State W 85-78 Bartow Arena
11/29/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 88-56 Bartow Arena
12/3/2023 Auburn - Bartow Arena
12/9/2023 @ Nicholls - Stopher Gym
12/12/2023 South Carolina State - Bartow Arena

