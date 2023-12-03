ACC teams were in action for one game in the Week 14 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Louisville vs. Florida State

Week 14 ACC Results

Florida State 16 Louisville 6

  • Pregame Favorite: Louisville (-1.5)
  • Pregame Total: 46.5

Florida State Leaders

  • Passing: Brock Glenn (8-for-21, 55 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Lawrance Toafili (10 ATT, 118 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Johnny Wilson (4 TAR, 2 REC, 21 YDS)

Louisville Leaders

  • Passing: Jack Plummer (14-for-36, 111 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jawhar Jordan (14 ATT, 52 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jamari Thrash (13 TAR, 7 REC, 57 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Florida StateLouisville
219Total Yards188
55Passing Yards111
164Rushing Yards77
0Turnovers1

Next Week's ACC Games

