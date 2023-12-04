The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-6) will visit the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2) after losing five consecutive road games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Alabama vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SECN

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide make 50.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Red Wolves have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

Alabama is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Wolves sit at 100th.

The 94.9 points per game the Crimson Tide score are 14.8 more points than the Red Wolves allow (80.1).

Alabama has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 80.1 points.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama scored 89.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 15.8 more points than it averaged away from home (73.7).

In 2022-23, the Crimson Tide surrendered 65 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 69.

When playing at home, Alabama averaged 2.4 more three-pointers per game (11.1) than away from home (8.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (31.1%).

Alabama Upcoming Schedule