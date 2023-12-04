How to Watch Alabama vs. Arkansas State on TV or Live Stream - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-6) will visit the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2) after losing five consecutive road games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.
Alabama vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SECN
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide make 50.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Red Wolves have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- Alabama is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Wolves sit at 100th.
- The 94.9 points per game the Crimson Tide score are 14.8 more points than the Red Wolves allow (80.1).
- Alabama has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 80.1 points.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama scored 89.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 15.8 more points than it averaged away from home (73.7).
- In 2022-23, the Crimson Tide surrendered 65 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 69.
- When playing at home, Alabama averaged 2.4 more three-pointers per game (11.1) than away from home (8.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (31.1%).
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Ohio State
|L 92-81
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Oregon
|W 99-91
|Raider Arena
|11/28/2023
|Clemson
|L 85-77
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
