Alabama vs. Arkansas State December 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) face the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023 airing on SEC Network.
Alabama vs. Arkansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Alabama Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandon Miller: 18.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Noah Clowney: 9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mark Sears: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Charles Bediako: 6.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Jahvon Quinerly: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Arkansas State Top Players (2022-23)
- Omar El-Sheikh: 11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Caleb Fields: 11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Terrance Ford Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Markise Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Avery Felts: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Alabama vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Alabama Rank
|Alabama AVG
|Arkansas State AVG
|Arkansas State Rank
|7th
|81.8
|Points Scored
|65.7
|321st
|122nd
|68.3
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|99th
|1st
|41.2
|Rebounds
|31.8
|178th
|7th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|155th
|10th
|9.9
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|49th
|15
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
