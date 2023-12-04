The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-6) are heavy underdogs (+22.5) as they attempt to break a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 165.5.

Alabama vs. Arkansas State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -22.5 165.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama and its opponents have gone over 165.5 combined points in three of six games this season.

Alabama has an average point total of 171.1 in its games this year, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Crimson Tide have gone 4-2-0 ATS this season.

Alabama's .667 ATS win percentage (4-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than Arkansas State's .429 mark (3-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Alabama vs. Arkansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 165.5 % of Games Over 165.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 3 50% 94.9 169.2 76.3 156.4 154.3 Arkansas State 2 28.6% 74.3 169.2 80.1 156.4 157.2

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

The 94.9 points per game the Crimson Tide average are 14.8 more points than the Red Wolves give up (80.1).

When Alabama totals more than 80.1 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Alabama vs. Arkansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 4-2-0 1-0 5-1-0 Arkansas State 3-4-0 0-0 2-5-0

Alabama vs. Arkansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama Arkansas State 15-0 Home Record 10-8 9-3 Away Record 2-11 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

