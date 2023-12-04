Brenton Strange was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars match up against the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 13. All of Strange's stats can be found below.

In terms of season stats, Strange has been targeted seven times and has four catches for 34 yards (8.5 per reception) and one TD.

Brenton Strange Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

The Jaguars have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Luke Farrell (LP/toe): 10 Rec; 111 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: December 4, 2023

December 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Strange 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 4 34 27 1 8.5

Strange Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Texans 2 2 7 0 Week 5 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Colts 3 2 27 1 Week 10 49ers 1 0 0 0

