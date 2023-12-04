If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Cullman County, Alabama today, we've got what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hanceville High School at Cold Springs High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 4

6:00 PM CT on December 4 Location: Bremen, AL

Bremen, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian School at St Bernard Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4

7:00 PM CT on December 4 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Point High School at Hayden High School