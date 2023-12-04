Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in DeKalb County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sardis High School at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.