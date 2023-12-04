Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Escambia County, Alabama. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Escambia County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Excel High School at T.R. Miller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Brewton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Escambia County High School at B.C. Rain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flomaton High School at Georgiana School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Georgiana, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
