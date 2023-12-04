Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Etowah County, Alabama today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jacksonville High School at Gadsden City High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 4

5:00 PM CT on December 4 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Etowah High School at Leeds High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4

7:00 PM CT on December 4 Location: Attalla, AL

Attalla, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at West End High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4

7:00 PM CT on December 4 Location: Walnut Grove, AL

Walnut Grove, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sardis High School at Geraldine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4

7:00 PM CT on December 4 Location: Geraldine, AL

Geraldine, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Southside-Gadsden High School