Will Evan Engram pay out his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Will Evan Engram score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

Engram's 64 grabs have gotten him 524 yards (47.6 per game). He has been targeted 82 times.

Having played 11 games this year, Engram has not had a TD reception.

Evan Engram Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 5 5 49 0 Week 2 Chiefs 8 6 57 0 Week 3 Texans 8 7 67 0 Week 4 Falcons 8 7 59 0 Week 5 @Bills 8 4 28 0 Week 6 Colts 7 7 41 0 Week 7 @Saints 7 5 45 0 Week 8 @Steelers 10 10 88 0 Week 10 49ers 7 4 12 0 Week 11 Titans 6 4 29 0 Week 12 @Texans 8 5 49 0

