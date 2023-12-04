Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Franklin County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vina High School at Phillips High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Bear Creek, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.