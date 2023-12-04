Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Houston County, Alabama today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wicksburg High School at Northside Methodist Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4

7:00 PM CT on December 4 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Geneva County High School at Rehobeth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4

7:00 PM CT on December 4 Location: Rehobeth, AL

Rehobeth, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottonwood High School at Houston Academy