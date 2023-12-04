The Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field and will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.

When is Jaguars vs. Bengals?

  • Game Date: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: ABC/ESPN
Best Moneyline Bet

  • The spread for this game suggested by the model (7.7 points) is slightly less than the 10-point edge BetMGM gives to the Jaguars, though the data still has them as the favorite.
  • The Jaguars have an 83.9% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Jaguars have been the moneyline favorite seven total times this season. They've finished 6-1 in those games.
  • Jacksonville has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -520 or shorter.
  • This season, the Bengals have been the underdog three times and won one of those games.
  • Cincinnati has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +390 odds on them winning this game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Cincinnati (+10)
  • The Jaguars have put together a record of 8-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Bengals have covered the spread in a game four times this year (4-6-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (40)
  • These two teams average 42.4 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 2.4 more than the total of 40.
  • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 2.5 more points per game (42.5) than this matchup's total of 40 points.
  • The teams have hit the over in five of the Jaguars' 11 games with a set total.
  • The teams have hit the over in five of the Bengals' 11 games with a set total.

Travis Etienne Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
11 66 7 28.4 1

Jake Browning Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
3 98.3 2 16 0

