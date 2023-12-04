Entering this week's action, the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) on Monday, December 4 at TIAA Bank Field, with the opening kick at 8:15 PM .

The Jaguars enter this matchup following a 24-21 win over the Houston Texans in their last game.

The Bengals' last game was a 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Travis Etienne RB Ribs Questionable Tyson Campbell CB Hamstring Questionable Luke Farrell TE Toe Questionable Brenton Strange TE Foot Questionable

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cam Taylor-Britt CB Quad Out Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Rest Limited Participation In Practice Chidobe Awuzie CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jay Tufele DT Illness Questionable Trey Hendrickson DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Sam Hubbard DE Rest Limited Participation In Practice B.J. Hill DT Rest Limited Participation In Practice Logan Wilson LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Drew Sample TE Foot Full Participation In Practice Tanner Hudson TE Finger Full Participation In Practice Tee Higgins WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jake Browning QB Wrist Full Participation In Practice D'Ante Smith OT Knee Questionable

Jaguars vs. Bengals Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jaguars Season Insights

The Jaguars are totaling 344.2 yards per game on offense this year (13th in NFL), and they are surrendering 342.4 yards per game (20th) on defense.

On offense, the Jaguars rank 10th in the NFL with 23.1 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th in points allowed (342.4 points allowed per contest).

With 255 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, the Jaguars have been forced to rely on their 11th-ranked passing offense (238 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.

Jacksonville sports the 19th-ranked offense this season in terms of rushing yards (106.2 per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with only 87.4 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 20 forced turnovers (fourth in NFL) against 18 turnovers committed (20th in NFL), the Jaguars (+2) own the 12th-ranked turnover margin in the league.

Jaguars vs. Bengals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-10)

Jaguars (-10) Moneyline: Jaguars (-500), Bengals (+375)

Jaguars (-500), Bengals (+375) Total: 40 points

