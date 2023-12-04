How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bengals Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field and will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to live stream this game.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bengals
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Jaguars Insights
- This year, the Jaguars put up just 1.1 more points per game (23.1) than the Bengals allow (22).
- The Jaguars rack up 45.1 fewer yards per game (344.2), than the Bengals give up per matchup (389.3).
- This season, Jacksonville piles up 106.2 rushing yards per game, 33.4 fewer than Cincinnati allows per contest (139.6).
- The Jaguars have 18 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 19 takeaways.
Jaguars Home Performance
- At home, the Jaguars score 20.5 points per game and concede 21.5. That's less than they score overall (23.1), but more than they allow (20.5).
- At home, the Jaguars rack up 303 yards per game and concede 346.3. That's less than they gain overall (344.2), but more than they allow (342.4).
- Jacksonville accumulates 208.5 passing yards per game in home games (29.5 less than its overall average), and gives up 247.3 at home (7.7 less than overall).
- The Jaguars' average yards rushing at home (94.5) is lower than their overall average (106.2). But their average yards allowed at home (99) is higher than overall (87.4).
- The Jaguars' offensive third-down percentage at home (32.5%) is lower than their overall average (36.8%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (40.8%) is higher than overall (35%).
Jaguars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|San Francisco
|L 34-3
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|Tennessee
|W 34-14
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Houston
|W 24-21
|CBS
|12/4/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|at Cleveland
|-
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|NBC
|12/24/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|CBS
