The Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field and will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bengals

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Jaguars Insights

This year, the Jaguars put up just 1.1 more points per game (23.1) than the Bengals allow (22).

The Jaguars rack up 45.1 fewer yards per game (344.2), than the Bengals give up per matchup (389.3).

This season, Jacksonville piles up 106.2 rushing yards per game, 33.4 fewer than Cincinnati allows per contest (139.6).

The Jaguars have 18 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 19 takeaways.

Jaguars Home Performance

At home, the Jaguars score 20.5 points per game and concede 21.5. That's less than they score overall (23.1), but more than they allow (20.5).

At home, the Jaguars rack up 303 yards per game and concede 346.3. That's less than they gain overall (344.2), but more than they allow (342.4).

Jacksonville accumulates 208.5 passing yards per game in home games (29.5 less than its overall average), and gives up 247.3 at home (7.7 less than overall).

The Jaguars' average yards rushing at home (94.5) is lower than their overall average (106.2). But their average yards allowed at home (99) is higher than overall (87.4).

The Jaguars' offensive third-down percentage at home (32.5%) is lower than their overall average (36.8%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (40.8%) is higher than overall (35%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 San Francisco L 34-3 FOX 11/19/2023 Tennessee W 34-14 CBS 11/26/2023 at Houston W 24-21 CBS 12/4/2023 Cincinnati - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 12/17/2023 Baltimore - NBC 12/24/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.