Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fultondale High School at Dora High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Dora, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Jefferson Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Irondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Etowah High School at Leeds High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Attalla, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homewood High School at McAdory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: McCalla, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardendale High School at Helena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Helena, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeastern High School at The Altamont School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
