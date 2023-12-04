Brandon Ingram, Top Pelicans Players to Watch vs. the Kings - December 4
The Sacramento Kings (11-7) and the New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) are set to play on Monday at Golden 1 Center, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Brandon Ingram is one of the players to watch.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Kings
- Game Day: Monday, December 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, BSNO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Pelicans' Last Game
On Saturday, in their most recent game, the Pelicans fell to the Bulls 124-118. With 27 points, Zion Williamson was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Zion Williamson
|27
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Brandon Ingram
|23
|6
|6
|3
|0
|0
|Herbert Jones
|17
|7
|4
|3
|1
|0
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Ingram gets the Pelicans 23.4 points, 5.2 boards and 5.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Williamson adds 23.5 points per game, plus 5.8 boards and 4.9 assists.
- Jonas Valanciunas gets the Pelicans 14.0 points, 9.0 boards and 2.4 assists per game, plus 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- The Pelicans get 11.8 points per game from Herbert Jones, plus 4.2 boards and 2.8 assists.
- Dyson Daniels' numbers for the season are 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 41.3% of his shots from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Ingram
|23.8
|4.7
|5.5
|0.9
|0.1
|1.4
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|16.5
|9.9
|2.8
|0.5
|1
|0.5
|Zion Williamson
|20.7
|3.9
|4.5
|1
|0.4
|0.2
|Herbert Jones
|12.4
|4.4
|3.4
|1.8
|1
|1.3
|Dyson Daniels
|6.2
|4.7
|3.6
|1.6
|0.3
|0.4
