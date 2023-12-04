The South Alabama Jaguars (5-2) will host the Nicholls Colonels (5-4) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Alabama vs. Nicholls Scoring Comparison

The Colonels score an average of 64.3 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 63.1 the Jaguars give up.

Nicholls is 4-0 when it scores more than 63.1 points.

South Alabama is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.3 points.

The 70.4 points per game the Jaguars record are 11.6 more points than the Colonels allow (58.8).

When South Alabama puts up more than 58.8 points, it is 5-1.

Nicholls has a 5-4 record when allowing fewer than 70.4 points.

This year the Jaguars are shooting 39.1% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Colonels concede.

The Colonels' 41.3 shooting percentage from the field is 8.5 higher than the Jaguars have given up.

South Alabama Leaders

Kelsey Thompson: 13.4 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

13.4 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41) Zena Elias: 9.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.2 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.2 FG% Rachel Leggett: 9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)

9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14) Emani Burks: 5.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG%

5.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG% Jordan Rosier: 8.9 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

South Alabama Schedule