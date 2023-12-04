When the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals go head to head in Week 13 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will Tank Bigsby score a touchdown? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Tank Bigsby score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Bigsby has 86 yards on 36 carries (8.6 ypg) this season, with two rushing touchdowns.

Bigsby has added one catch for 6 yards (0.6 per game).

Bigsby has run for a touchdown in two games this year.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 13 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Texans 2 10 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Falcons 3 10 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 3 8 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Colts 3 2 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Saints 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Steelers 3 9 0 0 0 0 Week 10 49ers 3 5 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Titans 9 21 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Texans 1 6 0 0 0 0

