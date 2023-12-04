Travis Etienne will be facing the fourth-worst rushing defense in the league when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

On 194 rushes, Etienne has recorded a team-best 726 yards (66.0 ypg). He's scored seven rushing TDs. Etienne, as a receiver, has 36 catches for 312 yards (28.4 ypg) and one receiving score.

Etienne vs. the Bengals

Etienne vs the Bengals (since 2021): No games

No games Three opposing rushers have picked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Bengals during the 2023 season.

Cincinnati has given up one or more rushing TDs to 11 opposing players this year.

The Bengals have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 139.6 rushing yards the Bengals yield per contest makes them the 29th-ranked rush defense in the league this season.

The Bengals have the No. 23 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, giving up 12 this season (1.1 per game).

Travis Etienne Rushing Props vs. the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 67.5 (-115)

Etienne Rushing Insights

Etienne has hit his rushing yards over in 36.4% of his opportunities (four of 11 games).

The Jaguars have passed 54.1% of the time and run 45.9% this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 60.6% of his team's 320 rushing attempts this season (194).

Etienne has scored at least one rushing touchdown four times this season, inclduing multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has scored eight of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (33.3%).

He has 24 carries in the red zone (53.3% of his team's 45 red zone rushes).

Travis Etienne Receiving Props vs the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Etienne Receiving Insights

Etienne, in seven of 11 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Etienne has received 12.7% of his team's 377 passing attempts this season (48 targets).

He has 312 receiving yards on 48 targets to rank 95th in NFL play with 6.5 yards per target.

Etienne has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Etienne's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Texans 11/26/2023 Week 12 20 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/29/2023 Week 8 24 ATT / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 3 REC / 70 YDS / 1 TD at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 14 ATT / 53 YDS / 2 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs

