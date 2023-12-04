Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a favorable matchup in Week 13 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are conceding the seventh-most passing yards in the league, 249.6 per game.

Lawrence has thrown for 2,746 yards (249.6 per game) this season while completing 67.3% of his passes, with 12 TD passes and seven picks. In the ground game, Lawrence has tacked on 240 yards rushing on 51 attempts, including three touchdowns.

Lawrence vs. the Bengals

Lawrence vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 204 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 204 PASS YPG / PASS TD Cincinnati has allowed three opposing players to put up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Bengals have allowed 10 players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Cincinnati has allowed at least two touchdown passes to three quarterbacks in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three touchdowns in an outing against the Bengals this season.

The 249.6 passing yards per game yielded by the Bengals defense makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Bengals have conceded 13 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks ninth among NFL defenses.

Trevor Lawrence Passing Props vs. the Bengals

Passing Yards: 241.5 (-115)

241.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-118)

Lawrence Passing Insights

So far this season, Lawrence has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in five of 11 opportunities.

The Jaguars have passed 54.1% of the time and run 45.9% this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

With 370 attempts for 2,746 passing yards, Lawrence is ninth in league action with 7.4 yards per attempt.

Lawrence has completed at least one touchdown pass in nine of 11 games, including multiple TDs three times.

He has 15 total touchdowns this season (62.5% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

Lawrence has passed 32 times out of his 370 total attempts while in the red zone (41.6% of his team's red zone plays).

Trevor Lawrence Rushing Props vs the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-111)

Lawrence Rushing Insights

Lawrence has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (50.0%) out of 10 opportunities.

Lawrence has scored at least one rushing touchdown in two of his games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 10 red zone carries for 22.2% of the team share (his team runs on 58.4% of its plays in the red zone).

Lawrence's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 11/26/2023 Week 12 23-for-38 / 364 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 1 TD vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 24-for-32 / 262 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 17 YDS / 2 TDs vs. 49ers 11/12/2023 Week 10 17-for-29 / 185 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/29/2023 Week 8 24-for-32 / 292 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 20-for-29 / 204 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs

