The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to play in a Week 13 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Zay Jones score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Zay Jones score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.50 if he scores a TD)

Jones has 108 yards receiving on 13 receptions (25 targets), with two TDs, averaging 21.6 yards per game.

Jones has had a touchdown catch in two of five games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Zay Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 5 3 23 1 Week 11 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 12 @Texans 3 1 10 0

