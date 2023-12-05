If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Autauga County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Billingsley School at Holtville High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

6:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Deatsville, AL

Deatsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wetumpka High School at Prattville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Prattville, AL

Prattville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dallas County High School at Autaugaville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Autaugaville, AL

Autaugaville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint James School at Prattville Christian Academy