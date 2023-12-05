Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Blount County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southeastern High School at J B Pennington High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

6:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Appalachian High School at Jefferson Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Irondale, AL

Irondale, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hayden High School at Cleveland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Cleveland, AL

Cleveland, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Moody High School at Oneonta High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Susan Moore High School at Brindlee Mountain High School