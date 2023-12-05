Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chambers County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Chambers County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Chambers County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Loachapoka High School at Beulah High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Valley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Opelika High School at Lanett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Lanett, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chambers Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
