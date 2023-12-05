The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Cleburne County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cleburne County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wadley High School at Ranburne High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

6:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Ranburne, AL

Ranburne, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleburne County High School at Weaver High School