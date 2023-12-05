Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Coffee County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kinston High School at Pike Liberal Arts School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Troy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elba High School at Ariton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Ariton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goshen High School at New Brockton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: New Brockton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.