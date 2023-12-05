If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Cullman County, Alabama today, we've got the information below.

Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Guntersville High School at Fairview High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 5

4:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at Plainview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Rainsville, AL

Rainsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cullman High School at Hoover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly Pond High School at Cold Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Bremen, AL

Bremen, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vinemont High School at Hanceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Hanceville, AL

Hanceville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

