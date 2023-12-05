Elmore County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available below.

Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chilton County High School at Elmore County High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 5

4:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Eclectic, AL

Eclectic, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Billingsley School at Holtville High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

6:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Deatsville, AL

Deatsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wetumpka High School at Prattville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Prattville, AL

Prattville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Academy at Stanhope Elmore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Millbrook, AL

Millbrook, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Benjamin Russell High School at Marbury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Deatsville, AL

Deatsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chambers Academy at Edgewood Academy