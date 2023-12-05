Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Geneva County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Geneva County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Geneva County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Geneva County High School at G.W. Long High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Skipperville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emmanuel Christian School at Samson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Samson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Opp High School at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Geneva, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Christian School at Slocomb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Slocomb, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.