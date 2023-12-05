Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Lamar County, Alabama today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lamar County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hubbertville School at South Lamar High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: Millport, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.