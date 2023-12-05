Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Lee County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Loachapoka High School at Beulah High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Valley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburn High School at Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Opelika High School at Lanett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Lanett, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eufaula High School at Smiths Station High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Smiths Station, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
