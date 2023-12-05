The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Mobile County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.

Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chickasaw High School at Mobile Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Mobile Christian, AL

Mobile Christian, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vigor High School at Baker High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Academy at Fairhope High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Semmes, AL

Semmes, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Luke's Episcopal School at Citronelle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Citronelle, AL

Citronelle, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson High School at Blount High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Eight Mile, AL

Eight Mile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Murphy High School at Cottage Hill Christian Academy