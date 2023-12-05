The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Montgomery County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Park Crossing High School at Carver-Montgomery High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Auburn High School at Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Academy at Stanhope Elmore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Millbrook, AL

Millbrook, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pike Road High School at Percy Julian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington Magnet High School at Reeltown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Notasulga, AL

Notasulga, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pisgah High School at Sylvania High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Sylvania, AL

Sylvania, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint James School at Prattville Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5

7:15 PM CT on December 5 Location: Prattville, AL

Prattville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet School at Alabama Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5

7:15 PM CT on December 5 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at Lanier High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanier High School at Dothan High School