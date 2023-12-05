The Nashville Predators (12-12) are heavy road favorites (-185 moneyline odds to win) against the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16, +150 moneyline odds). Tuesday's outing begins at 8:30 PM ET from United Center on NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Chicago's games this season have had more than 6 goals 15 of 23 times.

The Predators have been victorious in three of their seven games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (42.9%).

The Blackhawks have been listed as the underdog 23 times this season, and upset their opponent seven times.

When playing with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter, Nashville is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of the time).

Chicago is 7-12 when it is underdogs of +150 or longer on the moneyline.

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 5-5 4-5-1 6.2 3.4 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.4 2.8 6 16.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-8-0 3-7 3-6-1 6.4 2.2 3.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-8-0 2.2 3.8 3 11.1% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-8 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

