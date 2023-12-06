The Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2) aim to continue a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Alabama vs. Coastal Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Chanticleers average 14.1 more points per game (67.4) than the Crimson Tide allow their opponents to score (53.3).

Coastal Carolina is 4-2 when it scores more than 53.3 points.

Alabama is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.4 points.

The Crimson Tide record 74.6 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 71.5 the Chanticleers give up.

Alabama is 5-1 when scoring more than 71.5 points.

When Coastal Carolina allows fewer than 74.6 points, it is 4-1.

The Crimson Tide shoot 44.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Chanticleers allow defensively.

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 57.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

15.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 57.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Aaliyah Nye: 12 PTS, 2.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 41 3PT% (25-for-61)

12 PTS, 2.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 41 3PT% (25-for-61) Essence Cody: 9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Jessica Timmons: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Loyal McQueen: 9.1 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

Alabama Schedule