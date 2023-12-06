Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Central-Phenix City High School vs. Thompson High School Game - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Central-Phenix City High School plays at Thompson High School on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:00 PM CT, in 7A action.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Central-Phenix vs. Thompson Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.