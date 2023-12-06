The Edmonton Oilers (9-12-1, riding a four-game winning streak) host the Carolina Hurricanes (14-9-1) at Rogers Place. The matchup on Wednesday, December 6 starts at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Over the last 10 contests for the Oilers, their offense has put up 42 goals while their defense has allowed 26 (they have a 7-3-0 record in those games). In 36 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 11 goals (30.6% conversion rate).

The Hurricanes are 6-3-1 over the last 10 games, putting up 35 total goals (five power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 15.6%). They have given up 28 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Wednesday's contest.

Oilers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Oilers 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-115)

Oilers (-115) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Hurricanes (+1.5)

Oilers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers have finished 2-1-3 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 9-12-1.

Edmonton has three points (1-3-1) in the five games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Oilers scored only one goal, they lost both times.

Edmonton finished 0-3-1 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Oilers have scored three or more goals 15 times, and are 9-6-0 in those games (to register 18 points).

In the eight games when Edmonton has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 3-4-1 record (seven points).

In the 13 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Edmonton is 6-6-1 (13 points).

The Oilers' opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Oilers went 3-6-0 in those contests (six points).

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (14-9-1 overall) have posted a record of 4-1-5 in matchups that have needed OT this season.

Carolina has earned 11 points (5-2-1) in its eight games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Hurricanes recorded only one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Carolina failed to win both games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals in 18 games, earning 29 points from those contests.

Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal in 11 games this season and has recorded 14 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 13-6-1 (27 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times this season, and earned just two points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 13th 3.32 Goals Scored 3.38 8th 29th 3.59 Goals Allowed 3.21 18th 3rd 33.4 Shots 34.6 1st 5th 28.4 Shots Allowed 24.7 1st 6th 26.58% Power Play % 21.43% 15th 19th 78.16% Penalty Kill % 77.22% 21st

Oilers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

