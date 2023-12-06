How to Watch South Alabama vs. Mercer on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) will visit the Mercer Bears (2-5) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Alabama vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
South Alabama Stats Insights
- The Jaguars have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points less than the 48.4% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
- This season, South Alabama has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.4% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 325th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 289th.
- The Jaguars score an average of 70.7 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 73.6 the Bears allow to opponents.
- South Alabama is 3-2 when it scores more than 73.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
South Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- South Alabama is scoring more points at home (82.6 per game) than on the road (55.8).
- At home the Jaguars are conceding 79.2 points per game, 5.2 more than they are on the road (74.0).
- South Alabama drains more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (4.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than on the road (22.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Lynn
|W 74-62
|Mitchell Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 68-55
|Xfinity Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|L 70-52
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|12/9/2023
|Spring Hill
|-
|Mitchell Center
|12/21/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Mitchell Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.