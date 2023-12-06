Wednesday's game features the Georgia Bulldogs (6-2) and the Troy Trojans (0-5) facing off at Stegeman Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 84-61 victory for heavily favored Georgia according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on December 6.

The Trojans' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 100-88 loss to Memphis.

Troy vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Troy vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 84, Troy 61

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Troy Schedule Analysis

Troy Leaders

Ja'Mia Hollings: 13.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

13.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Shaulana Wagner: 9.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

9.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Tai'Sheka Porchia: 12.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.4 FG%

12.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.4 FG% Zay Dyer: 7 PTS, 37.1 FG%

7 PTS, 37.1 FG% Nia Daniel: 11 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

Troy Performance Insights

The Trojans have a -62 scoring differential, falling short by 12.4 points per game. They're putting up 72.2 points per game, 98th in college basketball, and are allowing 84.6 per contest to rank 352nd in college basketball.

