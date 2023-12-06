How to Watch the Troy vs. Georgia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Troy Trojans (0-5) will attempt to halt a five-game losing skid when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This game is at 11:00 AM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network +
Troy vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans score 10.8 more points per game (72.2) than the Bulldogs allow (61.4).
- Troy is 0-4 when it scores more than 61.4 points.
- Georgia has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.2 points.
- The Bulldogs record 71.4 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 84.6 the Trojans give up.
- Georgia is 2-0 when scoring more than 84.6 points.
- The Bulldogs shoot 42.8% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.
Troy Leaders
- Ja'Mia Hollings: 13.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Shaulana Wagner: 9.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Tai'Sheka Porchia: 12.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.4 FG%
- Zay Dyer: 7 PTS, 37.1 FG%
- Nia Daniel: 11 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
Troy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 100-73
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/29/2023
|Belmont
|L 72-68
|Trojan Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 100-88
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Trojan Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
