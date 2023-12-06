The Troy Trojans (0-5) will attempt to halt a five-game losing skid when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This game is at 11:00 AM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Troy vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

  • The Trojans score 10.8 more points per game (72.2) than the Bulldogs allow (61.4).
  • Troy is 0-4 when it scores more than 61.4 points.
  • Georgia has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.2 points.
  • The Bulldogs record 71.4 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 84.6 the Trojans give up.
  • Georgia is 2-0 when scoring more than 84.6 points.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 42.8% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.

Troy Leaders

  • Ja'Mia Hollings: 13.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Shaulana Wagner: 9.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Tai'Sheka Porchia: 12.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.4 FG%
  • Zay Dyer: 7 PTS, 37.1 FG%
  • Nia Daniel: 11 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Tennessee L 100-73 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/29/2023 Belmont L 72-68 Trojan Arena
12/2/2023 @ Memphis L 100-88 Elma Roane Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
12/9/2023 UT Martin - Trojan Arena
12/17/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.