There is high school basketball action in Baldwin County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Saraland High School at Baldwin County High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 7

1:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Foley High School