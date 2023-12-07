If you live in Covington County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pleasant Home School at Samson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Samson, AL

Samson, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Straughn High School at Red Level High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7

7:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Red Level, AL

Red Level, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Opp High School at Georgiana School