High school basketball is happening today in Escambia County, Alabama, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Escambia County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Escambia Academy at Sparta Academy

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 7

7:15 PM CT on December 7 Location: Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

W.S. Neal High School at Escambia County High School