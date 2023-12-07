Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Etowah County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Etowah County, Alabama. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coosa Christian School at Pleasant Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Jacksonville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherokee County High School at Hokes Bluff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Hokes Bluff, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clay-Chalkville High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
