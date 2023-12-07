The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, are in action Thursday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsberg are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Filip Forsberg vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

Forsberg's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:26 per game on the ice, is +1.

In Forsberg's 25 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 17 of 25 games this season, Forsberg has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Forsberg has an assist in 13 of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 35.7% that Forsberg goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.4% of Forsberg going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 94 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 25 Games 3 29 Points 4 13 Goals 1 16 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.